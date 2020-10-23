The Cobb Senior Services staff is holding a drive-up food distribution service while supplies last on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Cobb residents, age 60 and older, can receive shelf-stable food. An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior being served is required upon arrival. Appointments are not needed.
