Cobb Senior Services staff will hold drive-up services for Cobb residents age 60 and older to get shelf stable food at 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior is required upon arrival. No appointment needed.
Residents can help these distribution events continue by donating needed food and supplies. CSS staff is currently accepting donations by appointment only due to COVID-19. Please do not leave any items outside.
To schedule a time for drop-off, call 770-528-2009. To view a list of needed items, visit https://bit.ly/3sa6a2a. If you would prefer to make a financial donation to help continue these food drives, click “Donate” at cobbseniors.org.
