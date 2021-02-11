Cobb Senior Services staff, community volunteers and donors are working hard to ensure no senior in Cobb County goes hungry.
Drive-up services for Cobb residents age 60 and older to get shelf stable food will be held Friday and Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior is required upon arrival. No appointment needed.
Residents can also help ensure these distribution events continue by donating needed food and supplies. CSS staff is currently accepting donations by appointment only due to COVID-19. Please do not leave any items outside.
For a time to drop-off items, call 770-528-2009. To view a list of needed items, visit cobbseniors.org.
