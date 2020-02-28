Folklore Haunted House, 5389 North Main Street in Acworth, will have Attack of the 80's on March 13 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Participants will be transported back to the time of big hair and bright clothes as they wind their way through the inside of an 80's horror film. The event will feature special monsters, music and other radical surprises.
For more information, visit www.folklorehauntedhouse.com.
