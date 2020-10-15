Folklore Haunted House, 5389 N. Main Street in Acworth, is open now through Nov. 6.
The attraction, specializing in visual, audio and special effects, has made updates based on guidelines from the CDC and state and local authorities regarding COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://folklorehauntedhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.