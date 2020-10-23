First Presbyterian Church of Marietta will host a Coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic Mental Health webinar on Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Zoom webinar will be conducted by board certified psychiatrist Dr. Michel Lyles, who will discuss biblical strategies for managing anxiety, fear and depression in the face of COVID-19.
A graduate of the University of Michigan, Dr. Lyles completed his psychiatric residency and APA/MIMH Minority Fellowship at the Duke University Medical Center where he was the recipient of the North Carolina Neuropsychiatric Association Resident of the Year Award. He moved to Atlanta in 1986 to enter private practice and has served as the medical director of a partial hospitalization program, outpatient chemical dependency program and inpatient psychiatric units at three different facilities.
Dr. Lyles will answer questions after the presentation.
For more information, visit www.fpcmarietta.org or call 770-427-0293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.