First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 241 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, will have a Feline Spay/Neuter Clinic on Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Nov. 25 in the west parking lot.
Catsnip is a mobile low-cost feline veterinary clinic that offers feline spay/neuter, micro-chipping and vaccinations.
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Feral and community cats are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-455-7077 or visit www.projectcatsnip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.