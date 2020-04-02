Easter celebrations will be entirely different this year, across the globe and in Marietta.
First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta, will begin Holy Week observances on Sunday with a Palm Sunday livestream service at 11 a.m. at http://www.fpcmarietta.org.
“As a sign of our mutual need and common Savior, let us join together with our brothers and sisters from other local churchesand share our love for Jesus Christ during this Holy Week," said Rev. Joe Evans, senior pastor at First Presbyterian. "Please invite your neighbors and friends to attend as we share our journey to the Cross together.”
Mid-Day Services will be offered online Monday-Friday at 11:50 a.m. featuring clergy from Marietta Square. The schedule for these recorded devotional messages are:
- Monday will be Rev. Dr. Bill Ross of First Baptist Church Marietta.
- Tuesday will be Rev. David Eldredge of Stonebridge Church.
- Wednesday will be Rev. Dr. Julie A. Boone of First United Methodist Church Marietta.
- Thursday will be Rev. Eric Beckham of Zion Baptist Church.
- Friday will be Rev. Joe Evans of First Presbyterian Church.
Additional on-line Holy Week Services include Maundy-Thursday Virtual Communion Service at 7 p.m. where participants can provide their own elements of bread and juice to be blessed virtually and a Good Friday Service featuring the Last Words of Christ shared by members
of the clergy at 7 p.m. Both services may be accessed via the Church website.
The culmination of Holy Week is Easter. A single livestream service will be offered at 11 a.m. on April 12.
