The First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta, will have a live Nativity scene on Dec. 4.
The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., dinner will be provided for a nominal charge.
The live animals will include a camel, donkey and sheep. There will also be kid-friendly activities.
For more information, visit www.fpcmarietta.org.
