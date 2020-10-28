First Lady Marty Kemp, in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, have launched two digital tours of the Georgia Governor's Mansion.
Through the virtual tour, a guide will share the history of the Governor's Mansion and its Federal Period collection of furniture, artwork and décor. For a more in-depth look, the 3D interactive tour will allow participants to explore the rooms in the mansion. To learn more about an item, participants can click the hotspots located throughout the tour.
To take the Virtual Tour, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IA94ZuXXn1M&feature=youtu.be.
To take the 3D Interactive Tour, visit https://www.gpb.org/education/virtual/governors-mansion.
The Georgia Governor's Mansion is a three-floor, 30-room, Greek Revival style home built in 1967. It stands on about 18 acres in northeast Atlanta. It was designed by Georgia architect A. Thomas Bradbury and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1968.
For more information, visit gov.georgia.gov/governors-mansion.
