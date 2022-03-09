First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Marietta will host a book-signing event for local author the Rev. Dr. Jerry Gladson on Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. His new book is entitled, "Endgame: A New Commentary on the Book of Daniel."
Gladson will preach during the worship service that morning at First Christian Church, where he served as senior minister for more than 12 years before he retired to author books.
Gladson is a native of Georgia, born and raised in Dalton, now living in Kennesaw. When he was in high school, around the time he became a Christian, he found himself captivated by the book of Daniel.
“In this book,” Gladson says, “after a career divided between pastoral ministry and teaching, and after having published full-length commentaries on other books of the Bible, I return once more to my earlier, youthful interest in Daniel.”
“First Christian Church is a studious church, many of its pastor hires having been for people with doctoral degrees,” said senior minister, Wilma Zalabak, D.Min. “During Jerry’s term here, he encouraged a habit of group Bible study which still carries on within the prayer groups.”
During Gladson’s ministry at First Christian Church, he helped found Cobb Faith Partnership and enjoyed some collaborative events among local churches. He encouraged the leaders of the FCC Food Pantry to put the pantry on solid footing for growth. He envisioned and supervised the remodeling of the sanctuary for better praise and worship music. Gladson still serves as one of the elders in the church besides being Minister Emeritus.
Gladson’s sixteenth book is described on Amazon as offering “a careful introduction to Daniel and apocalyptic literature, a new formal translation of the Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek texts, and a verse-by-verse commentary on the book of Daniel, including the additions made to Daniel in the Deuterocanonical (Apocryphal) literature. In accessible, easy-to-read style, this up-to-date work illuminates the apocalyptic book of Daniel in the light of its ancient literary, historical, and archaeological setting and shows its vital relevance to ancient and modern readers.”
Gladson adds, “The book of Daniel has always intrigued me, as it has many others. Daniel contains God’s ‘endgame’ for the world. It is a book for our times.”
There will be signed copies available for purchase during a reception after Jerry preaches at 11 a.m. First Christian Church is located at 569 Frasier St, Marietta 30060. For more information, call 770-428-3125.
