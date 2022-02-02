First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Marietta will host a “Souper” Bowl Food Drive on NFL Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13. Food donations can be dropped off on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s a good time to think about soup for the hungry,” said senior minister, the Rev. Dr. Wilma Zalabak.
According to Sherwood Smith, executive director of the FCC Food Pantry, food donations from the public are vital to the pantry's operations and for the nutrition of local families. While the Food Pantry orders food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank, donations from the public add variety as well as supplemental items for larger families in need.
Jennifer Tabor, one of the FCC Food Pantry volunteers, tells of a homeless veteran who used to come every Monday and say in a friendly way, “Hi girls, do y’all have some of that good stuff?” She would say “What?” And he would answer, “You know.” He wanted peanut butter crackers, instant coffee, Vienna sausages and a fork. He would choose only a few things from the bread and sweets shelves before he left. Tabor says, “It is very sad to me that there are so many homeless veterans,” and she finds fulfilment in serving them in a small way.
After the day’s service, some of the remaining bread and sweets go to individuals or small businesses that can further distribute them. A mother who received items said, “This has been very helpful for me and my community. I use the bread to make toast for my children when they go to school. The sweets and the rest of the bread I distribute to my neighbors. Thank you for the weekly bread boxes.”
Smith noted that FCC Marietta has not hosted an organized food drive since the COVID-19 pandemic began, yet its Food Pantry has continued serving the needs of food insecure families in Cobb County. One reason is that many individual donations continued to come in with no food drive at all.
“FCC Food Pantry celebrates ‘Souper Bowl’ Sunday by requesting everyone to bring donations of canned soup to church,” Smith said.
FCC and its Food Pantry are located at 569 Frasier St., Marietta, 30060. For more information, call 770-428-3125.
