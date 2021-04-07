MARIETTA — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta will celebrate its anniversary this year on Sunday, April 11, at 11 a.m., with its current senior minister, the Rev. Dr. Wilma Zalabak, preaching. Since one of First Christian Church’s missions is against food insecurity, and in light of the biblical story of the first Christians, her sermon title is “Not a Hungry Person Among Them.”
Congregants are invited to bring a non-perishable food item to support the FCC Food Pantry.
On April 3, 1949, First Christian Church was chartered on the same lot where its building now stands. Dr. Zalabak did her doctoral project on Franklin Gateway, which is not far from the church, and for her project she researched history and stories of old Marietta.
“There are so many stories that need to be told,” she said, “and I intend to tell some of them this Sunday.”
1949 was in the era of the “Bell Bomber” plant turning into Lockheed Martin and Rickenbacker Field becoming Dobbins Air Force Base. This was the era of the establishment of the Cobb County Library system and a music program in local schools, pioneered by the vision of Ken Stanton and the start-up of Ken Stanton Music.
The public is invited to a COVID-precautioned worship highlighting Marietta, First Christian Church, and the FCC Food Pantry as they grew together, as well as remembering how the new church grew after Jesus’ resurrection.
“Our past can point the way to our renewed future," Dr. Zalabak said. "Remembering our past can inspire our innovative future. Let’s do this together!”
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is at 569 Frasier St. in Marietta, two blocks north of the Cobb County Civic Center. Worship begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service can be viewed on Facebook Live or on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.