First Christian Church of Mableton will have a Community Day of Prayer on July 30.

The church invited the public to join them in praying for one of the 14 schools in the south Cobb area. There will be a prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by prayer and praise time at 9 a.m.

For more information or to join a prayer team, call 404-421-3751.

