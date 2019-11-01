MARIETTA — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will honor veterans from all branches of the military on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The guest speaker for the day will be Elder Kevin Humphries, Sr., retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer. Elder Humphries left the Army after 20 years of distinguished military service, during which he led soldiers and airmen in the field of intelligence gathering, analysis and reporting. He also completed a Master of Science in Administration degree from Central Michigan University.
Veterans represent a strong presence among those who regularly attend First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). On Nov. 10, there will be a table for displaying service awards and other memorabilia, a short ceremony of honor during the worship service and a potluck Thanksgiving dinner after the service. The public is invited to make this event a part of their weekend of remembrance.
Elder Humphries has been in ministry for more than 30 years, ministering to people throughout the U.S.; Liberia, West Africa; Okinawa, Japan; Augsburg, Germany; and in the Republic of Panama. He serves in various leadership capacities within Greater Community Church of God in Christ, at 406 Roswell St. in Marietta, where Dr. Matthew L. Brown is pastor. Elder Humphries is a member of the Board of Directors there, and also serves the Church of God in Christ as the South Central Georgia Jurisdictional Youth President.
The ministry vision of Greater Community Church of God in Christ is “to collaborate with kingdom churches in Marietta and beyond to spiritually transform our city through real, relevant, and relational ministries that reflect the kingdom of God.” First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) announced that it is pleased to honor one of their veterans in Army and in ministry during the commemoration.
Elder Humphries’ wife of 36 years, Breneta, is his partner in ministry. They have two children, Kevin Jr., a graduate of Georgia Tech and Emory Universities (MPH), and Brenna, a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina and Washington University (MBA) in St. Louis, MO.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is at 569 Frasier St., Marietta, 30060. The worship service begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 770-428-3125.
