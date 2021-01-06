Dr. Laura Hayes Gladson will show more than 25 pieces of original art on Artists' Day at Marietta's First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), taking place Sunday, Jan. 17.
A resident of Kennesaw for more than 30 years, Dr. Hayes Gladson is a licensed psychologist with offices in Ringgold and Marietta. The gallery at First Christian Church's Artists' Day will show Dr. Hayes Gladson's watercolors, acrylics and oils. Her passion is for color, whether in land, sky, water, or architecture, with favorite scenes ranging from the southwest to the local area.
“I first started painting while helping children in art therapy," she said. "I thought, I can do that, too!” She took several painting classes at Kennesaw State University, and studied under Kathy Rennault-Forbes, Herb Lambert and Ed Cahill. She has been painting now for some 25 years.
“Art is an integral part of many therapy sessions,” Dr. Hayes Gladson said.
The featured artist has generously offered that anyone who attends and donates to First Christian Church on Artists' Day this year can choose a print to take home.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta is pleased to recognize those who work with visual media on this first Artists' Day. Senior Minister the Rev. Wilma Zalabak said, "My preaching is art with words; Laura's art is preaching without words." Zalabak said she believes Dr. Hayes Gladson's heart is committed to blessing, teaching and inspiring others through her art.
The gallery will be open for public viewing from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 17. Worship services will continue in the sanctuary during that time, and art enthusiasts are invited to sit in at 11 a.m. First Christian Church adheres to the health care practices of wearing masks, watching one's distance, washing hands and wiping down surfaces. The church is located two blocks north of the Civic Center, at 569 Frasier St. SE, Marietta, 30060.
