First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta will celebrate two important milestones on Sunday, April 24. The congregation will commemorate the church’s 73rd anniversary, and the date will also mark the third Sunday after the preacher for the occasion, Regional Minister Rev. Dr. Denise Bell, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation.
Bell has served as the Regional Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Georgia since 2014. In the Christian Church, a Regional Minister serves as pastor to congregational pastors throughout the geographic region to which he or she is called. A Regional Minister carries spiritual as well as administrative responsibilities and is the CEO of the region.
Bell says her “ministry is grounded in loving and serving the world with others who practice the principles of faith.”
First Christian Church (FCC) in Marietta began with a tiny notice, less than one column inch, jammed inconspicuously into the dense classified ads in the Marietta Daily Journal. It read simply, “If you are a member of the Christian Church or are interested in organizing a Christian Church in Marietta, call Mrs. Thomas Hill.” It was November 1948. This year, First Christian Church will especially remember Thomas and Clara Mae Hill for their part in its founding.
Twenty-seven people signed the charter on April 3, 1949, the founding date for First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta. Since then, FCC has developed a facility shared by several groups over time and a Food Pantry that serves thousands of food insecure families across Cobb County.
Besides the Georgia Region of the CC(DOC) Dr. Bell has also served churches in Oregon, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as on numerous Disciples regional and general boards, committees, and task forces. She earned her MDiv from Denver Theological Seminary and her Ph.D. in Leadership from Eastern University.
First Christian Church in Marietta congratulates Dr. Bell on her successful defense of her dissertation on March 30. The church’s joy with her stands in line with their joy over senior minister, Wilma Zalabak’s earning her D.Min, in June, 2019, and church member Heather Hunnicutt’s earning her Ph.D. in May 2021. Before that, senior minister emeritus, Jerry Gladson, set the bar high, serving for almost 12 years as senior minister with a Ph.D. FCC will host and celebrate Dr. Bell as she brings the message to Marietta on Sunday, April 24, at the 11 a.m. worship.
First Christian Church is located at 569 Frasier St, Marietta, 30060. For more information, call 770-428-3125.
