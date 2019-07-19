The First Asian Indian Baptist Church, 950 Shiloh Road NW in Kennesaw, will have the 25th annual All Nations Deeper Life Conference from July 26-28.
The schdule of events will be:
- July 26, dinner at 6 p.m. and guest speaker Sanj Kaira, vice-president of strategic partnerships, RZIM, at 7:30 p.m. at Towne View Baptist Church, 950 Shiloh Road NW in Kennesaw.
- July 27, refreshments at 5 p.m. and guest speaker Dr. Ravi Zacharias, president and founder, RZIM, at 6 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Lane in Acworth.
- July 28, guest speaker Dr. Chris Gnanakan, professor of School of Divinity at Liberty University, at 11 a.m.; lunch at 1 p.m.; Dr. Gnanakan speaking at 6 p.m.; and dinner at 8 p.m. at Towne View Baptist Church.
For more information, contact Rev. Younis Farhat or Rev. Dr. David Housholder at 770-516-5751 or visit www.faibc.org.
