The Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, 689 Polytechnic Lane in Marietta, will have its first annual Screen on the Green Outdoor Movie event, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cobb County, on Aug. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event will take place at the Intramural Fields. Parking will be free in a nearby deck and attendees will need to provide their own seating - lawn chairs, blankets, etc. The evening will feature a screening of Raya and the Last Dragon, light concessions, a 50/50 raffle and community fellowship.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Participants will need to visit www.bgcma.org/cobbmovienight to register.
