Firehouse Subs, which has restaurant locations in Cobb County, announced that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation set a new record for the most money ever awarded in a single quarter.
The $2.5 million in grants are going to 118 nationwide public safety organizations and will be put toward the purchase of critical lifesaving equipment.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis which are given to first responders and non-profits that support community safety. A majority of the grants provided go toward purchasing lifesaving equipment for first responder organizations. Equipment examples include firefighter personal protective equipment, which costs between $1,000 to $1,300; thermal imaging cameras, which cost $10,000; automated external defibrillators, which cost $1,500; all-terrain vehicles, which cost $20,000; and vehicle extrication tools, which cost $25,000.
Since 2005, lifesaving equipment like this and much more has been awarded quarterly to first responder organizations thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
For more information, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.