The Georgia deer firearms season is Oct. 16 and through Jan. 9 statewide.
During firearms deer season last year, about 187,000 hunters harvested over 190,000 deer in the state. Regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong.
Over one million acres of public hunting land is available to hunters in Georgia, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Many areas offer special hunts throughout the season, including primitive weapons and modern firearms hunts. Dates and locations for hunts are available in the 2021-2022 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations guide athttp://www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/.
State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer - with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers - or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread.
To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent. All deer hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check within 24 hours of harvest.
