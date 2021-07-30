The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Fire Extinguisher Safety on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A Cobb County Emergency Management Specialist will offer a hands-on training along with teaching the types of fires and what fuels each fire.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
