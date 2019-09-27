The March of Dimes announced the list of finalists for the 2019 Nurse of the Year Awards, presented by Northside Hospital.
The annual event recognizes exceptional nurses in Georgia and honors their selflessness, dedication and passion for their profession. This year’s Nurse of the Year Awards will be held on Nov. 22 at The Grand Hyatt — Buckhead.
More than 390 nurses, nursing students and administrators were nominated from 11 facilities, colleges and organizations across the state. Finalists were determined by a distinguished selection committe comprised of health care professionals.
The following finalists are from Marietta-based WellStar Health System:
♦ Sheny Hill in the Advanced Practice category.
♦ Jayne Petefish in the Distinguished Nurse of the Year category.
♦ Everett Moss of WellStar Health System’s Atlanta Medical Center; and Caitlin Coffee, Comfort Gbadebo, Courtney Johnson, Melissa Williams, Nicki Butera all of WellStar Health System, in the Emergency/Critical Care category.
♦ Charlotte Spradlin of WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in the General Medical category.
♦ Wendy Coward in the Hospise, Home Health, Palliative Care Long-term Acute Care category.
♦ Tracy Nordmann in the NICU/Pediatrics category.
♦ Kristen Maxedon in the Nursing Administration category.
♦ Dianna Grace Riquelme in the Nursing Education category.
♦ Traci Smith in the Rising Star/Emerging Leader category.
♦ Andrea Joseph and Kathleen Stone in the Surgical Services category.
For more information, visit www.nurseoftheyear.org/atlanta.
