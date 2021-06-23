The Braille Institute announced the 50 finalists for the 2021 Braille Challenge Finals competition, which includes four Atlanta area students.
These competitors achieved the highest scores in the braille literacy testing competition, out of more than 1,000 youth across the U.S. and Canada.
Christopher Abel of Acworth, George Eaker of Marietta and Douglasville residents Caleigh Caston and Christopher Morgan made it to the finals.
Finals are traditionally held in Los Angeles on the campus of the University of Southern California. However, this year’s Finals testing, and surrounding events will be conducted remotely, with Finalists testing in their hometowns and the closing Award Ceremony held via live stream.
Closing ceremonies are set for July 30 and will be live streamed on Braille Institute’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/BrailleInstitute.
The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills. Competitors are tested on fundamental braille skills such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs.
For more information, visit https://www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.