This weekend is the final weekend for the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair's Taste of the Fair in the main parking lot of Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The event will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Participants can drive through the one-way fair food route, decide if they would like to do walk-up or in-car service. In-car service participants can drive through the one-way fair food route, park in the "In-Car Service" lot, remain in their vehicle, place an order with an attendant and have it delivered to them. Walk-up service participants can drive to the "Walk-Up Service" lot, park and walk to the food vendors.
The menu is available online at northgeorgiastatefair.com.
Admission and parking is free. In recognition of the impact that the pandemic has had on Marietta-based MUST Ministries, the fair will be collecting can goods. Each person that donates seven non-perishable can goods will receive a free ticket to the 2021 Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair.
For more information, call 770-423-1330.
