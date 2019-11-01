The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will host the final Martini and Music Night for the year on Nov. 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Riot Band will be performing. Carriage House Catering will be serving hors d’oeovres. There will also be a cash bar.
There will be a silent auction benefiting InCommunity, which serves metro Atlanta by supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. InCommunity has collected artwork from local artists that will be available to bid on from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Participants can also enjoy the two current exhibitions. Tori Tinsley and Ally White: The Perpetual Stranger, which explores theme such as caregiving, memory, grief and hope. From the Permanent Collection: Timeline showcases several of the Museum's restored pieces.
Cost is free for members, $10 non-members.
