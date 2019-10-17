Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta recently announced that a digital ticket lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for “Wicked,” which is returning to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from Oct. 23 to Nov. 17.
Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 9 a.m. local time the day before the performance. Enter here for a chance to purchase up to two tickets at $25 each: www.luckyseat.com/dash/shows/wicked-atlanta.
Notifications will be sent to fans who are selected to purchase lottery tickets and those who are not via-email at approximately 11 a.m. local time the day prior to the performance. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. local time prior to the performance using the purchase link in the notification email. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.
The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the Broadway sensation “Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz … but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
For more information about “Wicked”, visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
