ATLANTA – Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta recently announced its 40th anniversary 2020-21 season line-up, featuring the premieres of Disney’s Frozen, Mean Girls, To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations, and Tootsie, as well as the return of Broadway classics Jesus Christ Superstar and Fiddler on the Roof. Audience favorites, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Riverdance are available as season options.
“We are delighted to be celebrating Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season,” said Russ Belin, Southeast Vice President of Broadway Across America. “Since 1981, nearly seven million guests have enjoyed more than three thousand Broadway in Atlanta performances. We look forward to celebrating our 2020-2021 season with the city of Atlanta and continuing to bring the best of Broadway for many years to come.”
“As title sponsor once again for Broadway in Atlanta, we applaud not only the great performances on stage, but also the great returns that the arts provide to the community overall,” said Randy Koporc, Regional President for Fifth Third Bank Georgia. “Shows at the Fox Theatre draw visitors from all over the region who add to the energy of a vital and vibrant urban core. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is an important investment in building a stronger Atlanta, and we are proud to be a part of this.”
The 2020-21 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 40th Anniversary Season includes:
AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
August 18-23, 2020
The electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
October 27 – November 1, 2020
All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.
TOOTSIE
December 1-6, 2020
This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
December 15-20, 2020 – Season Option
Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage.
Disney’s FROZEN
January 27 – February 7, 2021
Frozen features the songs audiences know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
March 2-7, 2021
In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.
BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
March 19-21, 2021 – Season Option
The Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
March 30 – April 4, 2021
Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as the show begins a North American tour direct from Broadway.
MEAN GIRLS
April 20-25, 2021
Mean Girls: The Musical is based on the hit movie, with an award-winning creative team including book writer Tina Fey.
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
April 30 – May 2, 2021 – Season Option
A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
New subscriptions will be available for purchase in May, with prices starting at $294 for all seven shows. Subscriber prices will vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayInAtlanta.com/Season for more information.
Tickets to individual shows in the 2020-2021 lineup are not available for purchase at this time. Single-show tickets typically go on sale to the general public 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.
