The Fielding Lewis DAR Chapter recently donated items for use by Pearl’s Closet, which is located within the Child Advocacy Center for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Items donated by the chapter included clothing, shoes, hygiene products and art supplies.
When children who are victims of child abuse, neglect or exploitation are brought to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, they often come with little or no resources or personal items, according to Pam Younker, Children’s Community Development officer. Pearl’s Closet was started by a Children’s employee to serve as a safe haven that provides these children with much-needed resources and prepares them to move forward into a better future.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. Its members, who are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War, volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities.
For more information, visit www.DAR.org.
