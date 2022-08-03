The Fielding Lewis DAR chapter of Marietta created Georgia’s winning quilt square design for a Daughters of the American Revolution national project commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S.
This design will be used to produce a large quilt square representing Georgia for the DAR’s national “America 250!” quilt, which will include quilt squares from all 50 states. Upon completion, the “America 250!” quilt will be on display at the national DAR headquarters in Washington, D.C. This quilt will also travel to various national celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026.
Georgia’s winning quilt square design features Meadow Garden, the Augusta, Georgia home of George Walton, one of three Georgia signers of the Declaration of Independence. Built in 1791, Meadow Garden has been preserved by Georgia DAR members since 1900. The front porch roofline depicted on the quilt square design reflects award-winning historic preservation work completed recently at Meadow Garden. To commemorate Georgia as the last of the original 13 colonies, the design includes 13 stars. Colors used for the quilt design represent the Continental Army.
The Fielding Lewis DAR chapter’s winning design team included American Heritage Committee Chair Valerie Makant, Corresponding Secretary Celine Lazarus and Wanda Patterson. Lazarus, who is also the chapter’s 2022 Outstanding Junior, is managing the production of Georgia’s quilt square. It will then be sent to a national DAR team for construction of the “America 250!” quilt.
Much like the U.S. Bicentennial celebration of 1976, there will be a nationwide commemoration in 2026 for the 250th founding of the U.S. Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to lead this effort. The DAR was the first heritage society to formally partner with the America250 initiative established by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.
The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members participate in volunteer service projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
