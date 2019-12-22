During the Christmas season, nutcrackers of all shapes and sizes adorn the home of east Cobb resident Lynn Thompson. Although the nutcrackers are festive decorations, they represent precious family memories.
“Our first nutcracker came after the birth of our daughter in 1989. I always had a fascination for nutcrackers. It was a standard nutcracker, just a typical Christmas nutcracker. We thought this would be a fun tradition that every season, we would buy her a nutcracker,” Thompson said.
When the family traveled in Europe or the U.S., they would purchase a nutcracker. “On the bottom of each nutcracker I would write the year we purchased it because, through the years, it’s hard to remember the year you purchased it,” Thompson said.
Thompson has collected over 100 nutcrackers through the years. “I felt this would be a wonderful memory not only for us, but also our daughter and generations to come,” said Thompson, who gifts nutcrackers to her nieces and nephews during the holidays.
On occasion, Thompson’s husband has asked, “how many nutcrackers do you really need?”
“It’s not a matter of need. It’s a matter of love. Each one is significant to what was happening in our country or within our family to the character of the nutcracker,” explained Thompson who also has 6 different trees displayed in the home with collections of ornaments. “It’s a collection. There’s no limit to the number.”
Thompson’s nutcracker collection was featured in the Marietta Pilgrimage Home Tour two years ago. “One of my very good friends had just renovated a historical home. She displayed the nutcrackers at her home during the tour. Most of them were on a mantle. It was fun for me to see them in a different setting. I was glad to see the collection travel,” Thompson said.
During Christmastime, Thompson exhibits the nutcrackers throughout her home. “On bookshelves. On staircases. They’re scattered all over in my home,” she said.
Her favorite is a New Years nutcracker of a man and woman. “One has a champagne glass and they are toasting each other. I put those on my bar as a reminder of good times,” Thompson said.
The nutcrackers are about memories. “It’s always a time when I’m with my family when we get a nutcracker, either with my husband or with my daughter or the three of us together. Each one of them is during a time when we have purchased them together,” Thompson said.
“The collection is dear to me because of the memories and the times it reminds me of being together as a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.