Fernbank has announced plans to reopen to members on Monday and to the general public on Thursday.
Guests should be aware of several new operational updates for the safety of guests and staff.
Fernbank is only offering online ticket purchases and timed tickets to allow for contactless check-in, and capacity limits will be in place to support physical distancing. Entry times available for reservation are 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 9 p.m.
All guests and members must reserve tickets in advance. Walk-up tickets will not be available at the box office. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and online fees have been eliminated. Re-entry and outside food or drink will not be permitted.
Enhanced health and safety protocols have been developed, including regular disinfection of hard surfaces, deep cleanings taking place throughout the day and before and after museum hours, one-way paths where appropriate, 19 new hand sanitation stations throughout the campus, grab-and-go concessions from the cafe and contactless store purchases. Transactions within the museum will be cashless.
Fernbank staff will take part in daily health checks and will be required to wear face coverings. Guests ages two and older should wear face coverings throughout their visit as well. Guests are also asked to leave strollers at home to ensure the elevator is available for guests with physical needs.
For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org.
