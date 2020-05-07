The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit, JO Gives, hosted a celebrity poker night to benefit the Emory ALS Center on Feb. 29.
This Third Annual Fred Seidell Memorial ALS Texas Hold’em Tournament was part of the Ed Tessaro National Texas Hold’em Tournament, which gave the first
place winner of the game an all expenses paid trip to the Ritz Carlton at Lake Oconee for a seat at the tournament finals.
The event raised $20,087, which was donated to the Emory ALS Research Center in Atlanta.
Celebrity host Terance Mathis of the Atlanta Falcons and his celebrity guests Corey Patterson, Jessie Tuggle, Victor Green, Maurice “Mo” Tyler and Bob Whitfield joined them this year.
Mathis has lost several friends and fellow NFL players to ALS and is passionate about finding a cure. Janice Overbeck lost her father to ALS in 2015 and works closely with the ALS center at Emory University to raise funds and support research for a cure.
To date, her non-profit has raised just over $187,000 for this cause alone.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.