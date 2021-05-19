The Mableton Farmers Market will be held every Thursday, June 3-Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.at the Mable House complex, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
Participants can shop for local produce, fresh-baked items and handmade goods. Cooking demonstrations will show visitors quick and easy ways to prepare summertime dishes using fresh produce that the market has to offer. Cobb and Douglas Public Health staff will also share information on healthy lifestyles programs for families. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave GA and it's GA Fresh For Less program, SNAP customers can double their buying power.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fKS2YH.
