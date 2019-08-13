The Cobb County Farm Bureau will host a Farmers Market Business Expo on Aug. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
The event will include networking, food trucks, giveaways and music from DJ Mike Jones.
The Farmers Market is also held weekly at Lost Mountain Park from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.