On April 28, Mount Paran Christian School hosted “Family Serve Day” in which students and their families focus on serving a specific area of their community.
Local real estate owner Janice Overbeck hosted one of the Family Serve Days. Overbeck has hosted this event for several years with the school. It was virtual for the past several years but luckily they were back in person this year.
Many families worked together to upcycle plastic bags into dog leashes for Cobb County Police. These leashes come in handy when police officers come across stray dogs from time to time.
The families each saved and collected their used plastic grocery bags and made numerous leashes. In upcycling these plastic bags into dog leashes, families were able to recycle plastic bags that otherwise would have gone into the trash. Upcycling is creating a better secondary use for a product than its initial intended use.
Lt. Col. Michael L. Williams came to The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team Office in Marietta to pick up the leashes and show his gratitude to the families that made them. The recycled leashes align with the team’s initiative to end the plastic crisis. The team is working towards limiting plastic usage and enjoys finding different sustainable options for items that would typically be made from petroleum-based plastics.
