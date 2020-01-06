The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have “Family History Through Your Recipe Book” on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The free program, by the staff of the Georgia Room, is an opportunity to exchange stories and recipes, including the origins, cultural history and traditions of recipes.
The Georgia Room, the genealogical and historical collection of Cobb County Public Libraries, is in the Switzer Library, which is under renovation. Access to Georgia Room resources at the library in downtown Marietta is limited during renovation.
To register, call the Georgia Room at 770-528-2333. For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
