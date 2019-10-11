On Oct. 25, Belk’s Project Hometown partner Family Promise, will hold its first-ever Giving Day.
The 24-hour online event will raise funds and awareness of the national crisis of family homelessness.
Belk will offer challenge grants to local affiliates to incentivize community participation in Family Promise Giving Day.
Family Promise of Cobb County will be among the 32 affiliates in 11 states in the Belk region participating in the digital event, which will be accompanied by local in-person events and a social media campaign - #FPGives19.
Earlier this year, Belk announced a $1 million donation to Family Promise to open 10 new affiliates and support 85 existing affiliates in the retailer’s 16-state footprint, which will help parents and their children receive the tools and support they need to sustain independent housing.
Family Promise affiliates in the Belk footprint run 265 innovative programs including transportation, life skills, financial capability, food assistance, rental and utility assistance, and post-shelter support. Family Promise also provides childcare, clothing donations, parenting courses, after-school tutoring, and health and wellness workshops.
For more information, visit www.fpgives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.