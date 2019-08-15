Family Promise of Cobb County Inc. was selected out of 2,000 applicants to have the chance to win a grant of $25,000 to help local homeless families sustain their independence.
Property and casualty insurance provider State Farm chose Family Promise of Cobb County through its Neighborhood Assist Contest after their nomination by a volunteer and State Farm customer Eileen Hilburn.
“I see the changes brought to homeless families who take part in Family Promise’s programs,” said Hilburn, who is FPCC’s Board Secretary. “Over 85% of the families involved stay housed for
a year after leaving. And as a volunteer, getting to see those families through the graduate program having left homelessness and find happiness keeps me coming back to volunteer. There is no other organization I would have nominated."
The public can vote and help Family Promise of Cobb win the $25k grant by visiting https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024981.
The voting phase is open now until Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Participants can vote up to 10 times per day every day.
To accomplish their mission of helping homeless families return to independence, Family Promise of Cobb runs four programs. The largest is the Rotational Shelter, which partners with 14 hosting congregations and six supporting congregations to house families in the congregations.
The hosting congregations are Acworth United Methodist Church, Christ Episcopal Church, Covenant Presbyterian Church, East Cobb United Methodist Church, Pilgrimage United Church of Christ, St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, St. James Episcopal Church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Transfiguration Catholic Church, Unity North Atlanta Church, Episopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul and Zion Baptist Church. The support congregations are Annunciation Episcopal, Our Redeemer Anglican Catholic Church, St. Teresa’s Episcopal Church, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Pathways Lutheran Church and Baha’i Faith of Cherokee.
Its transitional housing programs are in partnership with Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, Vining Lakes Church, the Giving Garden and Zion Baptist.
Family Promise of Cobb also has a food box program and offers support services for families who have left the programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.