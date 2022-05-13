The Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheatre in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs, will have Family Movie Nights in Powder Springs.

Participants can gather on the lawn to view family friendly movies, enjoy a picnic supper or something from one of the local restaurants.

The movie schedule is Encanto on May 26, The Addams Family 2 on June 9, Sing 2 on June 23 and Luca on July 21.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/860/Family-Movie-Nights.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In