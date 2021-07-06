There will be a Family Hike on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Leone Hall Price Park in Kennesaw.
Participants can join certified wildlife biologist Dennis Krausac and explore what nature lurks in the dark. Krausac will bring his UV lighting for nighttime under rock exploring and bat detectors.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. The group will meet at the parking lot pavilion.
For more information, visit https://friendsofpricepark.org/.
