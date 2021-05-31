Family Fun Safety Days will be held at the Cobb Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, this summer.
Participants can enjoy family-friendly, fun and educational activities for children of all ages, tour Sparky's House, play safety games and view emergency vehicles up close.
Dates are June 3, June 15 and July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with a maximum of $20 per family. Group rates are available for 20 or more people.
For more information, call 770-852-3270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.