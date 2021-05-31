Family Fun Safety Days will be held at the Cobb Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, this summer.

Participants can enjoy family-friendly, fun and educational activities for children of all ages, tour Sparky's House, play safety games and view emergency vehicles up close.

Dates are June 3, June 15 and July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with a maximum of $20 per family. Group rates are available for 20 or more people.

For more information, call 770-852-3270.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.