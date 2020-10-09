The Cobb County Neighborhood Safety Commission will have a Family Fun & Outdoor Activity Program on Wednesday at 5 to 7 p.m. at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Participants can learn ways they, their family and friends can enjoy outdoor activities and the new Emergency Marker Locator network.
Each session is limited to 50 people. Sessions will be held in a socially distanced manner. Participants should bring a mask.
No reservations required. This is an outdoor event, weather permitting.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-safety/neighborhood-safety-commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.