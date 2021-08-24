The virtual cooking club "Kids in the Kitchen" will return this fall.
Dates are Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 30. The club is free for children of all ages. Children with adult supervision can cook two recipes each month. They will learn food safety, cooking and nutrition.
Registration is required at bit.ly/kidsinthekitchenfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.