The Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art’s Fall 2019 exhibitions, Painting Who? and Fruitful Labors, open on Aug. 24 with a free reception and special programming from 3 to 5 p.m.
Painting Who? is a small exhibition that focuses on paintings that serve multiple roles. Not quite sculpture, this work stretches — but does not break — the traditional boundaries of painting. Artists featured include Jeff Conefry, Gracie Devito, Moira Dryer, Chris Hood and Wihro Kim.
The Museum also presents Fruitful Labors, an exhibition that focuses on strategies and tactics for coping. Ranging from the absurd to the essential, these tactics include conversation, repetitive labor, intergenerational storytelling and healing practices. The featured artwork reflects the innate fear of uncertainty and the unknown while simultaneously valuing the power of belief in the face of struggle. Artists featured include Lenka Clayton, Harry Dodge, Shanequa Gay, Stanya Kahn, Michelle Laxalt, Shana Moulton and Kaitlynn Redell.
Painting Who? runs from Aug. 24 through Dec. 15 and Fruitful Labors runs from Aug. 24 through Nov. 10.
The Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art is part of the School of Art and Design in the College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/visual-arts.
