The Cobb County Police Department will host a faith forum geared toward the Hispanic community on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Cobb County Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
Discussion topics will include opportunities and challenges in 2021, presentations available for community leaders, challenges per areas, new area crime tendencies, resources available for faith leaders, the Community Emergency Response Team, and chaplains and the community.
For more information, contact Officer Raymond Granell-Reyes at 404-218-1622.
