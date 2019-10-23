Indie faith-based sports drama FULL COUNT will open at select theaters, including Studio Movie Grill, 40 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, on Friday.
FULL COUNT was written, directed and executive produced by Robert Eagar, a Lassiter High School alum.
Eagar is a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and worked on the locally filmed TV series Savannah, several made for TV movies including Momma Flora's Family, and appeared in Disney's Remember The Titans. He has earned several screenwriting awards and studied at Atlanta's Alliance Theater. His locally filmed short The Ticket won “The Audience Choice Award” at the 2010 Atlanta Underground Film Festival.
FULL COUNT tells the story about an unfortunate chain of events that force a young baseball phenom to give up his dreams of playing college baseball and return home to the farm and town he fought so hard to escape. It has received a Dove Seal of Approval for its integrity and faith themes.
The trailer for the drama can be seen at https://youtu.be/WI9O5FROXOE.
For more information, visit FullCountFeature.com.
