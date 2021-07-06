The Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, has partnered with the Fair Oaks Tennis Center to provide opportunities to under-resourced youth through tennis and education.
Since 2003, AYTEF offers free and low-cost programs near Title I schools with high concentrations of students from low-income homes. It is a National Junior Tennis & Learning organization supported by the U.S. Tennis Association. They are part of a nationwide network of over 270 community tennis associations that seek to empower underserved youth by using sport to promote whole child development and wellness.
Some of the programming taking place at Fair Oaks include:
- A Block Party on the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. featuring a night of free tennis, games and food.
- Tennis in the Park on the second Friday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring free one-hour tennis clinics. No prior experience or equipment necessary.
- Game-Set-Match is low-cost tennis clinics for beginner and intermediate level players for ages 5 and up. No prior experience or equipment necessary. Summer registration is closed, but fall registration is open.
- Summer Tennis Camp is a low-cost tennis camp for beginner and intermediate level players for ages 5-13. It is offered July 19-23 and July 26-30, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. No prior experience or equipment necessary.
For more information, visit https://www.aytef.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.