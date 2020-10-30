It was raining hard at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center ... raining 3 point shots.
Winners of the recent 3PT Shootout Contest at Fair Oaks Recreation Center were:
- 12-13 age group with champion Benjamin Lee and runner-up Tommy Godrey.
- 14-15 age group with champion Donovan Moore and runner-up Delanni Walker.
- 16-17 age group with champion Desanni Walker and runner-up Blake McAlister.
Sponsors were the Atlanta Hawks, Hibbett Sports, Star Studded Beauty Supply and Kaibot Training LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.