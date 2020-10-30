103120_MDJ_Community_FairOaks3PT.jpg

Benjamin Lee, left, was the champion in the 12-13 age group at the 3PT Shootout Contest at Fair Oaks Recreation Center.

 Special

It was raining hard at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center ... raining 3 point shots.

Winners of the recent 3PT Shootout Contest at Fair Oaks Recreation Center were:

  • 12-13 age group with champion Benjamin Lee and runner-up Tommy Godrey.
  • 14-15 age group with champion Donovan Moore and runner-up Delanni Walker.
  • 16-17 age group with champion Desanni Walker and runner-up Blake McAlister.

Sponsors were the Atlanta Hawks, Hibbett Sports, Star Studded Beauty Supply and Kaibot Training LLC.

