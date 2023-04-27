Help the “reading brain” of children by diving into the Community Scope and Sequence used by The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, the Pre-K Center for Marietta City Schools and nine other early learning centers in the City of Marietta in correlation with the Literacy and Justice for All campaign.
Each month there is a different focus on themes and “anchor” books that reinforce the themes.
In May, young students will answer inquiry questions like: How does who I am shape the world to make it kinder? How does the world work? and, How can we take care of earth’s non-living and living things?
As the school year ends, May is the last month focusing on “anchor” books and inquiry questions until the next school year starts in August.
As one reads with their children think aloud, make predictions and talk about new vocabulary words. This will build their inferential thinking skills (what children can predict about what they are reading), vocabulary knowledge (the number of words children know and understand) and increase reading comprehension skills (understanding what the text is trying to convey). Engage in conversations with children about what it means to be kind and how one can experiment with the materials found around them.
May’s anchor books are:
- Rhoda’s Rock Hunt by Molly Beth Griffin
- Magnet Max by Monica Lozano Hughes
- What Can You Do with a Paleta? by Carmen Tafolla
Families are encouraged to visit the public library or to find the books at a local store. Visit Switzer Public Library in Marietta to see a display of books that focus on this month’s theme. Summer is almost here and it is time to start thinking of fun summer activities to keep the little ones engaged while school is out.
Participants can join these suggested activities with their children to deepen their understanding of the world around them, also check out the Cobb County Public Library’s Summer Reading and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Programs.
- Collect rocks and paint them to turn them into Kindness Rocks. Families can paint pictures or short inspirational quotes. Then, take them to parks and on walks and leave them for others to find.
- If families have magnets in their house, go on a magnet scavenger hunt looking for objects that the magnets are attracted to. Bring the magnet out into the community for an even larger search. Make a list of the objects one finds with the magnet.
- Make the family’s version of a paleta (a traditional Mexican ice pop). Use ice trays or empty individual yogurt cups with popsicle sticks and freeze different juices (with or without fruit) to enjoy. Vote on which flavor is everyone’s favorite and make a graph of the results.
As the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign, the Cobb Collaborative is pleased to increase awareness of this community-wide opportunity to develop strong readers.
If businesses or organizations are interested in learning more and promoting the Community Scope and Sequence by providing information and resources to families, contact the Cobb Collaborative’s Literacy Coordinator Leslie Danford at ldanford@cobbcollaborative.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.